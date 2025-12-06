Sign up
Photo 4186
Amaryllis Macro
Close up of my amaryllis.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
6th December 2025 11:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
macro
,
amaryllis
