The Blind Squirrel by lstasel
The Blind Squirrel

I don't know how many times I drove past this place. Thought it was just a sports bar. Great food and a wonderful atmosphere.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Laura

I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
