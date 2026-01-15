Sign up
Photo 4226
Rose
Not sure if I like this digital painting filter but just decided to go ahead and post it.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
4330
photos
24
followers
14
following
1157% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
15th January 2026 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
painting filter
Shutterbug
Beautifully isolated. Love the color.
January 18th, 2026
