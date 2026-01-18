Previous
Rose Close-Up by lstasel
Photo 4229

Rose Close-Up

18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
*lynn ace
beautiful color and creative shot
January 22nd, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Look at all those shades of red and magenta!
January 22nd, 2026  
