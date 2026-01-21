Previous
White-Throated Sparrow by lstasel
White-Throated Sparrow

Looks like these sparrows' summer in Canada and migrate south for the winter.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of this well-fed sparrow. (Looking at the remains of seed shells).
January 23rd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh beautiful!
January 23rd, 2026  
