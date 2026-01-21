Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4232
White-Throated Sparrow
Looks like these sparrows' summer in Canada and migrate south for the winter.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
4336
photos
24
followers
14
following
1159% complete
View this month »
4225
4226
4227
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
21st January 2026 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
white-throated sparrow
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of this well-fed sparrow. (Looking at the remains of seed shells).
January 23rd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh beautiful!
January 23rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close