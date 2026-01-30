Previous
Deer by lstasel
Photo 4241

Deer

I didn't notice she was in the yard when I went to get the mail. She wasn't happy to see me, I got the foot stamp.
Laura

I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
