Chipmunk by lstasel
Chipmunk

The chipmunks must have eaten all of their stash. They really don't like the snow and cold.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Laura

Shutterbug ace
Difficult winter for them. Beautiful capture.
February 3rd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they really can't bury enough !
February 3rd, 2026  
