Photo 4248
Family
Still seeing the deer everyday, super cold. But it's supposed to be 32 degrees by Sunday and 60 degrees by Tuesday. Back into the 40's after that. Pretty close to normal.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
6th February 2026 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
deer
