Ice by lstasel
Snow is starting to melt. The geese are gathering wherever the water is open.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they must be relieved to find some water rather than only ice
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
