Previous
Duncan Memorial Chapel by lstasel
Photo 4251

Duncan Memorial Chapel

It's located at the Floydsburg Cemetery and used as a wedding venue mostly but is also used for funeral services.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact