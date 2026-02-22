Previous
Hiding by lstasel
Hiding

He hid under the patio table for 10 minutes. I didn't see any hawks around so don't know what scared him.
22nd February 2026

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
