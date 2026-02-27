Previous
Taylorville Lake Dam by lstasel
Photo 4269

Taylorville Lake Dam

The water levels look average, I was expecting much higher with all of the rain and snow we have had.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact