Brown Nosing by lstasel
Photo 4272

Brown Nosing

It's been raining all day. He's nosing around looking for sunflower seeds.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
