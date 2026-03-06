Previous
Ghost Robin by lstasel
Photo 4276

Ghost Robin

I took this just as the robin took off. I was surprised that there is a faint shadow of the robin that is in focus.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Laura

I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
