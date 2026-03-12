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Previous
Photo 4282
Golf?
Not something you see in a backyard everyday.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
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Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
12th March 2026 3:21pm
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sky
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clouds
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golf
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