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Downy Woodpecker by lstasel
Photo 4285

Downy Woodpecker

He comes to the bird feeders occasionally but prefers the hummingbird feeders. They are not out yet, still a couple of more weeks. Still too cold and windy.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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