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Hobbs Memorial Chapel by lstasel
Photo 4291

Hobbs Memorial Chapel

The chapel burned down in 1954, the entrance is all that is left.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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Joanne Diochon ace
Interesting, as if all of nature has become the chapel.
March 23rd, 2026  
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