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Lazy by lstasel
Photo 4292

Lazy

It was hot today, almost 90 degrees. He just laid down on the rock to eat.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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Joanne Diochon ace
I wonder if the rock felt cool under his tummy?
March 23rd, 2026  
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