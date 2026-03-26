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Flat by lstasel
Photo 4296

Flat

Another hot day. Laying on the rock to eat dinner.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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