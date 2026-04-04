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Previous
Photo 4305
Squirrel
He has a hard time getting to this bird feeder, but he eventually makes it down the chain.
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
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Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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1
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365
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NIKON Z f
Taken
4th April 2026 4:55pm
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squirrel
,
animal
,
spring
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful red leaves in the background. I love the way the squirrels are so persistent and gymnastic.
April 6th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Cheeky fella!
April 6th, 2026
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