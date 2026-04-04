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Squirrel by lstasel
Photo 4305

Squirrel

He has a hard time getting to this bird feeder, but he eventually makes it down the chain.
4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful red leaves in the background. I love the way the squirrels are so persistent and gymnastic.
April 6th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Cheeky fella!
April 6th, 2026  
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