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Photo 4307
Squirrel
Nice spring day, all of the squirrels were out playing. Time for a break.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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Photo Details
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365
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NIKON Z f
Taken
6th April 2026 6:07pm
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squirrel
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animal
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spring
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