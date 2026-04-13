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Daisies by lstasel
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Daisies

Last flowers in my bouquet.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. I love the minimalism.
April 16th, 2026  
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