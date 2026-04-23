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Geranium by lstasel
Photo 4324

Geranium

I retook yesterday's shot (in my extras folder).
I stumbled on this filter, thought it looked pretty cool.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Wow that filter is terrific
April 25th, 2026  
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