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Cowbird by lstasel
Photo 4326

Cowbird

This body color on this bird is black, but it seems to have blue undertones that really come out in photos. They come to the feeders in the spring then move out into the fields.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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