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Baby by lstasel
Photo 4389

Baby

She was wandering around the backyard. I don't think mom was far away. They come through in the mornings and evenings.
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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