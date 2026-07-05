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Splooting by lstasel
Photo 4397

Splooting

Time to cool off. I would think it would be cooler in the trees but they like to stretch out on the patio.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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