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Candy Lilies by lstasel
Photo 4400

Candy Lilies

We had 2" of rain this afternoon. The only flowers not on the ground were the candy lilies.
Hopefully they will be okay in the morning.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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