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Ohio River by lstasel
Photo 4408

Ohio River

east of Louisville, KY.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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