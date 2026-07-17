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Photo 4409
Summer Storm
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
17th July 2026 3:02pm
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clouds
,
river
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storm
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summer
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