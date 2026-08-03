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Indian Springs Golf Course by lstasel
Photo 4426

Indian Springs Golf Course

They closed the golf course about 15 years ago and turned it into a local park.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
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