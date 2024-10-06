Sign up
29 / 365
Lake Michigan Sunset
The clouds came in later in the day. Incredibly windy tonight.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3864
photos
23
followers
14
following
7% complete
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
29
3762
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
6th October 2024 7:21pm
Tags
sunset
,
lake michigan
,
manistee mi
