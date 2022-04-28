Sign up
35 / 365
Lines, light and texture
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
1
0
Itsy Bitsy
@ltsybitsy
Just practicing... Don't feel pressure to comment. 😊 =^._.^= ∫
35
photos
8
followers
7
following
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
8
1
365
iPhone 6s
28th April 2022 2:25pm
Tags
light
,
texture
,
line
Mike
I really like how the light affects the view of the structure - is in inside a car?
April 29th, 2022
