Food tech practical
We were doing a food tech practical and we made pancakes I had cinnamon, ice cream, that powdery stuff that tastes really good, blueberry, maple syrup
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Luca D’aubbonnett

@lucadaubbonnett
I live in Australia in the Medowie area.
Luca D’aubbonnett
This is my first photo Hello world
March 12th, 2020  
