Isso vai ser vergonhoso by lucasgabriel
Isso vai ser vergonhoso

Pretendo parar com as fotos no dia que eu fizer 20 anos e nessa foto estou com 15, vai demorar muito e provavelmente eu me esquecerei de tirar fotos todos os dias
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Lucas Gabriel

@lucasgabriel
