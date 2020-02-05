Previous
Mortgagetmeouttahere by lucharem
Mortgagetmeouttahere

Today I am buried deep in my Land Law textbook trying (and struggling!) to understand mortgages!
5th February 2020

Lucy Packham

@lucharem
