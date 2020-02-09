"And rain will make the flowers grow..."

I took a close up of the raindrops on the window in my kitchen and smiled at the irony of the picture I had taken.



Whilst rain is supposed to make the flowers grow, my photo shows the reflection of a plant pot which contains my friend's dead pot-plant, which he forgot to water!



I found it quite amusing that it's almost as if the plant is sat looking out the window, looking at its reflection, pretending it's out there in the rain and longing to be watered.