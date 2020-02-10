Previous
Next
Violinto the warmth by lucharem
6 / 365

Violinto the warmth

I was walking towards my string orchestra rehearsal and really liked this composition in front of me.

I was desperate to get inside as it was freezing and windy, but I stopped to get a snap before I went inside to the warm! :)
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Lucy

@lucharem
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise