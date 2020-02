Staying warm with a cold

Today I’m in bed poorly with a bad cold, but I’m staying warm and cosy under my duvet. This duvet cover is my favourite - it’s covered in kittens and puppies all with unicorn horns :) It reminds me to stay cheerful and carefree, whenever I’m ill, stressed or just taking life a little too seriously!



Hoping to have a less bleak and more imaginative photo up tomorrow.... :)