Look up!

This project is really making me slow down and look for details that I have seen hundreds of times and yet never once noticed.



I was in the city centre and really liked the angles at which these two buildings are sat. I’m not too happy with the outcome, and wished I’d taken some more time thinking about composition etc so that there was a little less sky... but it was raining quite hard (as you can probably tell from the colour of the sky!) and I was on my way to catch a bus. So this one’s a reminder to look up and to not always aim for perfection 🥰