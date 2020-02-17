Hustling and bussing

Today was supposed to be a day off! I started off with nothing on my timetable. However, I missed a seminar on Friday due to being unwell, so I made up for it by attending a repeat seminar today at 9am (optionally - eek!).



I also went to pick up my violin bow from the workshop, went to another optional seminar and ended the day at a string rehearsal. All in all it turned out to be a very busy day and I feel like I spent a fair amount of it on buses here and there - so I grabbed a picture of the seats on the bus as they looked very vibrant and clean for once :)