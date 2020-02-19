Previous
A Library of Tiles by lucharem
15 / 365

A Library of Tiles

I was in Nando's earlier and saw these tiles and loved their colour and pattern. This picture reminds me of an old library with lots of ancient hardback books.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Lucy

@lucharem
Photo Details

