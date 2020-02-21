Previous
Take me home, urban roads by lucharem
17 / 365

Take me home, urban roads

This evening I am travelling home from uni for a long weekend. As I walked to the station I saw these concrete buildings and underpass and they looked very artistic.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Lucy

@lucharem
