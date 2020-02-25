Previous
21 / 365

Back to Home No. 2

I forgot to upload this yesterday as I got back to uni late last night, but here is a picture of Waterloo station’s roof :)
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Lucy

@lucharem
