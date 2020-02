What a (pay)day!

Today has been very eventful! I have started the process of challenging a suspiciously low grade on one of my recent exams, done part of an assignment, and I had a lecture AND a seminar!



Amidst the hectic day, I received this - my first payslip from my new job. Knowing I'm paying expensive tuition fees, I feel slightly smug getting paid by the uni itself, even though I had to work hard for it haha!