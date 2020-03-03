Previous
Wheely orange by lucharem
28 / 365

Wheely orange

I saw this bike parked up today and its wheels and handlebars were bright orange. I couldn't help but grab a pic :)

I am going for the overall effect of the rainbow month so I have desaturated the other colours.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Lucy

@lucharem
I am a law student studying away from home. I am completing this project alongside my mum, dad and sister, and I am treating it...
7% complete

