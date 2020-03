Belated celebrations...

Probably rather unoriginal as I guess there will lots of pictures of daffodils today for Yellow Wednesday - but daffodils are my favourite flowers so I couldn't resist :)



I've had some fantastic news today about an exam remark - turns out my low grade was due to marking error and nothing to do with my performance! The grey wall in the picture is actually the back of the law school where I had my meeting today.



Working a late shift today so getting my upload done early :)