I was disappointed I hadn’t managed to get a yellow photo today and then I climbed into bed with my textbook to do some reading and this fell out!
This is a bookmark that my mum made me when she was playing around on her embroidery machine. I love it very much and it makes opening a big boring book just a little more exciting :)
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Lucy
@lucharem
I am a law student studying away from home. I am completing this project alongside my mum, dad and sister, and I am treating it...
5
1
1
365
iPhone XR
11th March 2020 9:46pm
Tags
rainbow2020
Cazzi
ace
O my goodness. I didn't realise you actually used that. We'll make some more when you're home 😀
March 11th, 2020
