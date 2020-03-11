Previous
Bookmark by lucharem
36 / 365

Bookmark

I was disappointed I hadn’t managed to get a yellow photo today and then I climbed into bed with my textbook to do some reading and this fell out!

This is a bookmark that my mum made me when she was playing around on her embroidery machine. I love it very much and it makes opening a big boring book just a little more exciting :)
11th March 2020

Lucy

@lucharem
Lucy
Cazzi ace
O my goodness. I didn't realise you actually used that. We'll make some more when you're home 😀
March 11th, 2020  
