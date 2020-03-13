Previous
Friday the 13th by lucharem
38 / 365

Friday the 13th

Whilst Coronavirus is becoming more and more widespread, my uni has ended the term early, so I’m heading home this weekend!

Today I was in the city centre and saw that someone had put a mask over the statue - against a blue sky I thought it would make a very symbolic rainbow2020!
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Lucy

@lucharem
I am a law student studying away from home. I am completing this project alongside my mum, dad and sister, and I am treating it...
10% complete

Cazzi ace
A very significant reminder of the times. Great humour & photo!
March 13th, 2020  
