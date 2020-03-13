Sign up
Friday the 13th
Whilst Coronavirus is becoming more and more widespread, my uni has ended the term early, so I’m heading home this weekend!
Today I was in the city centre and saw that someone had put a mask over the statue - against a blue sky I thought it would make a very symbolic rainbow2020!
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Lucy
@lucharem
I am a law student studying away from home. I am completing this project alongside my mum, dad and sister, and I am treating it...
Tags
rainbow2020
Cazzi
ace
A very significant reminder of the times. Great humour & photo!
March 13th, 2020
