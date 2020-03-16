Previous
Next
Red-y for cuddles by lucharem
41 / 365

Red-y for cuddles

My cat has refused to have cuddles with me since I got back from uni, he seems to sulk every time I come back. But after 2 days he finally decided to come and sleep on my lap, with a very fitting red backdrop!
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Lucy

@lucharem
I am a law student studying away from home. I am completing this project alongside my mum, dad and sister, and I am treating it...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cazzi ace
Cute! 😀
March 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise