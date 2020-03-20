Sign up
45 / 365
Bluewater
Today I visited my local shopping centre and had a leisurely stroll around the lakes there. It's important to get out of the house and get some fresh air whilst we are all cooped up during the pandemic.
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
0
0
Lucy
@lucharem
I am a law student studying away from home. I am completing this project alongside my mum, dad and sister, and I am treating it...
47
photos
7
followers
7
following
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
20th March 2020 2:59pm
Tags
rainbow2020
close