Bluewater by lucharem
45 / 365

Bluewater

Today I visited my local shopping centre and had a leisurely stroll around the lakes there. It's important to get out of the house and get some fresh air whilst we are all cooped up during the pandemic.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Lucy

@lucharem
I am a law student studying away from home. I am completing this project alongside my mum, dad and sister, and I am treating it...
12% complete

